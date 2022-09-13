REBECCA BAIRD: Sam Fender cancelled Dundee gig to get his head right – if only all workers could do the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Sam Fender cancelled Dundee gig to get his head right – if only all workers could do the same

By Rebecca Baird
September 13 2022, 3.11pm Updated: September 13 2022, 4.47pm
photo shows the musician Sam Fender playing guitar on stage against a black background.
Sam Fender's postponed Dundee gig has now been cancelled as the singer is taking time to address his mental wellbeing.

Fair play to Sam Fender.

The Seventeen Going Under singer announced last night that his Dundee gig won’t be going ahead.

In a candid social media post announcing a string of axed shows, Fender admitted he was struggling with his mental health and that “me and the boys are burnt out”.

No doubt many fans around the city are going to be disappointed.

I know all too well how gutting it can be to lose the chance to see your favourite musicians – especially after securing tickets, which is a performance in itself these days.

But I also know how hard it can be to admit you aren’t coping.

Image shows the writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "Sam Fender is showing that caring for your mental health should be considered professionalism, not privilege."

And for someone like Sam Fender, whose livelihood is dependent on the continued adoration of people who have given their hearts (and hard-earned cash) to his music, that admission holds a huge amount of weight.

Not only is it a heartening example of a young man taking his mental health seriously – something that can only ever be admired at a time where men’s mental health is chronically in crisis – but it also shows how far we’ve come as a society in awareness and empathy.

People being nice on Twitter? Unheard of

When I clicked the comments section on Fender’s post, I was braced for blood-baying backlash from the “snowflake” brigade.

I expected hurled accusations of abused privilege and typo-littered minimisations of what can only be treated as a very real human struggle. I expected to be sad.

And instead, for maybe the first time in human history, reading Twitter comments left me hopeful.

Folk were – shock, horror – being kind online. Fans were leaving messages of support, and sharing their own stories.

I even spotted some people reaching out to strangers to offer a listening ear as they bonded over similar struggles to Sam’s.

It was, dare I say, a bit beautiful.

Even the frustrated faction were, for once, pointing their anger in the right direction.

Instead of taking their disappointment out on Sam, angry fans were calling for better management and more realistic touring schedules across to avoid talent burnout.

And though it may seem laughable to question the working conditions of a “dream job” like rock star, only good things can come from shining the limelight on the grubby, “industrial” side of the music industry.

Pull yourself up by the bootstraps, end up on the floor

Five years ago, the idea that someone privileged enough to make money as an artist would consider taking time off for their mental health was unthinkable.

The entire Western world was knee deep in the capitalist weeds. Success was synonymous with “grind” and “hustle”.

Fulfilment came only from Dreaming Big and Making It Happen.

There was no room for small dreams, like making a living while also wanting to live.

But now, post-pandemic, health – both mental and physical – is high up on humanity’s value list, and workers are tossing out the idea that any job is worth killing yourself over.

Not bin collector. Not classroom assistant. And not pop star.

Photo shows striking refuse workers waving red 'Unite the union' banners on a picket line in Dundee.
Refuse workers on the picket line at Baldovie, Dundee, during bin collection strikes.

Because the truth is, no one likes letting down the people that count on them.

The myth of the abused sick line is just that – a myth.

And it reinforces the lingering stigma left by “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” culture.

Many of us sacrifice our individual wellbeing because we know that to take time off from work would leave our colleagues or customers in the lurch.

Many of us don’t have a choice.

We exist in worlds of Understaffed and Overworked, and choosing ourselves often automatically means letting down others – or losing your job.

Sam Fender
Sam Fender won’t appear at Fat Sams in Dundee.

But here’s the thing: It’s literally impossible to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Gravity won’t let you.

If you try, you trip yourself up, and end up in a heap on the floor.

So something has to change.

By publicly taking responsibility for his own wellbeing – despite the undoubtedly hefty knowledge that he’s letting down thousands of people – Sam Fender is showing that caring for your mental health should be considered professionalism, not privilege.

And if Twitter can be nice about that, maybe things really are changing for the better.

