Sam Fender cancels Dundee show as singer reveals mental health struggles

Sam Fender says a planned Dundee show will not be rearranged after the singer revealed struggles with his mental health.

The Seventeen Going Under star – who has just sold out two shows at St James’ Park in Newcastle next summer – was booked to appear at Fat Sams last December.

The gig – a special appearance arranged through shop Assai Records – was called off the day before due to a Covid outbreak in his touring party.

Assai said at the time it was busy working to confirm a new date.

However, the 28-year-old from North Shields has confirmed he will no longer appear at the Dundee venue along with other planned appearances.

‘Hopefully we can work something out for ticket-holders’

In a statement on Instagram, Fender said: “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.”

He confirmed the cancellation of dates in the US, adding: “I’m also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled UK record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket-holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger.”

Fans and celebrities have given their support to the singer. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “This is beautiful. We (love) you. Look after yourself.”

Assai has been contacted for comment.