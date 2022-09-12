Sam Fender cancels Dundee show as singer reveals mental health struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sam Fender cancels Dundee show as singer reveals mental health struggles

By Ben MacDonald
September 12 2022, 5.45pm Updated: September 12 2022, 8.01pm
Sam Fender won't appear at Fat Sams in Dundee.
Sam Fender says a planned Dundee show will not be rearranged after the singer revealed struggles with his mental health.

The Seventeen Going Under star – who has just sold out two shows at St James’ Park in Newcastle next summer – was booked to appear at Fat Sams last December.

The gig – a special appearance arranged through shop Assai Records – was called off the day before due to a Covid outbreak in his touring party.

Assai said at the time it was busy working to confirm a new date.

However, the 28-year-old from North Shields has confirmed he will no longer appear at the Dundee venue along with other planned appearances.

‘Hopefully we can work something out for ticket-holders’

In a statement on Instagram, Fender said: “It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.”

Sam Fender was due to appear at Fat Sams.

He confirmed the cancellation of dates in the US, adding: “I’m also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled UK record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket-holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger.”

Fans and celebrities have given their support to the singer. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “This is beautiful. We (love) you. Look after yourself.”

Assai has been contacted for comment.

