Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88

Patrick Casciani, a talented sportsman who had a long local authority career in Fife, has died aged 88.

He was the son of former East Fife player, Patrick senior, and together with his brother, Peter, played at junior level in Dundee.

Pat was scouted to played professionally in England but it was not the lucrative career it is now and he decided to remain in Scotland.

Throughout his life, Pat took a great interest in sport including squash and golf. He was a lifetime member of Thornton Golf Club which played a big part in his life, serving as a committee member and a past captain.

He was born in Methil in 1934 to Patrick and Rose and spent many happy times with his siblings and cousins in Coupar Angus.

Pat was educated at Lawside Academy, Dundee, where he showed an aptitude for maths and languages.

He served his time as a painter and decorator, learnt signwriting and how to replicate marble and wood finishes.

At the age of 16 he met the love of his life, Marion, at Grey Lodge Youth Club in Dundee and the couple married at St Paul’s Church in 1960.

When he was called up for National Service, Pat served in the REME where he learnt to drive, trained as a motor mechanic and was promoted to lance corporal.

The army also gave him the chance to participate in sports and he won several athletics medals and tried skiing.

In 1962 the coupled moved to the developing new town of Glenrothes where Pat began work as a painter for Glenrothes Development Corporation.

He retrained as a work study engineer and was latterly involved in initiating contract bids on behalf of the authority’s direct labour department.

Royal invitation

In recognition of his work, Pat was invited to attend a garden party at Holyrood House with Marion and his daughter Sheryl.

Pat and Marion also enjoyed the social side of local authority life in Glenrothes. In addition he was a successful competitor in the 10-pin bowling and squash leagues.

The couple enjoyed many holidays to Findochty or Lossiemouth and in later years ventured to Spain and Italy.

Music

For Pat’s 80th birthday the family sailed from Genoa to Venice and rounded off the trip with a visit to the opera in Verona. Pat and Marion were members of Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association and Pat was an enthusiastic member of the committee and past president.

Sheryl said: “We have seen many messages shared on my father’s passing. He was kind and friendly and always enjoyed a laugh and was genuinely interested in other people. he was a man of integrity, honest and principled and always wanted to help.”

