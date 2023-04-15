New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes

A brass number plaque from one of Titanic's lifeboats is among the historic items to go on display.

By Neil Henderson
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Artefacts from the Titanic disaster, including the number plate from one of the ship’s lifeboats, are to go on permanent display in Glenrothes.

The historic items, just some from the huge collection amassed by Glenrothes Heritage Centre prior to its closure, are to go on show at Rothes Halls.

The jewel in the cache of items set to go on public display is a brass number plate from the Titanic’s No 8 lifeboat.

The plaque was presented to the Countess of Rothes, who lived at Leslie House on what is now on the outskirts of Glenrothes and was a passenger on the stricken vessel.

The historic No 8 brass plaque from from one of the Titanic's lifeboats.
The historic No 8 brass plaque from from one of the Titanic's lifeboats. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She was given the item in recognition of her efforts in rowing survivors to safety.

Historic items to go on permanent display

The Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic ocean on April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

More than 1,500 passengers and crew perished in the disaster.

RMS Titanic
RMS Titanic. Image: Shutterstock.

The items had been on display at the town’s heritage centre, however despite a last ditch appeal, the charitable organisation run by volunteers, failed to reopen after the pandemic.

News that the items will once more be available for public viewing comes just 24 hours ahead of the 111th anniversary of the disaster.

It follows an agreement made between the Heritage Centre trustees and OnFife, which runs museums, galleries and libraries across Fife.

Items belonging to the Countess will be on display. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Linda Ballingall, founder and Heritage Centre chair told The Courier the agreement was a “win, win” for both parties.

Lifeboat plaque among the unique artefacts

She added: “It taken almost three years of discussions to reach this decision but we are delighted that many of the items from our previous award winning exhibitions will now be available for the public to view once more.

“We have a close association with the Earl of Rothes and as a trustee of the Clan Leslie Trust, it’s fitting that such poignant items from the Titanic, including the number eight lifeboat plaque, are going to the Rothes Halls.

Items from the Heritage Centre's vast collection.
Items from the Heritage Centre's vast collection. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our extensive exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of the Titanic disaster attracted many thousands of visitors from all over the world and even featured on national television.

“I’m sure public’s continued interest for all things relating to the Titanic story will result in increased footfall for Rothes Halls.”

Other items due to go on display include a portrait and a number of personal items which belonged to the Countess.

Linda Ballingall and Vice Chair David Brown with a portrait of The Countess of Rothes.
Linda Ballingall and Vice Chair David Brown with a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A number of other documents, photographs and items relating to the early day of Glenrothes in its development as one of Scotland’s postwar new towns.

Local connection to Titanic disaster

Commenting on the agreement, Chris McLean, Head of Cultural Heritage and Wellbeing said: “OnFife is pleased to be working with and supporting Glenrothes Heritage Centre as they move out of their shop unit and into Rothes Hall with a highlight display from their collection.

“Among the items from the Titanic disaster which are a fascinating local connection to one of the world’s most famous tragic disasters.

“We hope people from Glenrothes and beyond will visit and find out more about this story and other local heritage, when the display opens later this year.”

