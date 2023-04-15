New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artefacts from the Titanic disaster, including the number plate from one of the ship’s lifeboats, are to go on permanent display in Glenrothes.

The historic items, just some from the huge collection amassed by Glenrothes Heritage Centre prior to its closure, are to go on show at Rothes Halls.

The jewel in the cache of items set to go on public display is a brass number plate from the Titanic’s No 8 lifeboat.

The plaque was presented to the Countess of Rothes, who lived at Leslie House on what is now on the outskirts of Glenrothes and was a passenger on the stricken vessel.

She was given the item in recognition of her efforts in rowing survivors to safety.

Historic items to go on permanent display

The Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic ocean on April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

More than 1,500 passengers and crew perished in the disaster.

The items had been on display at the town’s heritage centre, however despite a last ditch appeal, the charitable organisation run by volunteers, failed to reopen after the pandemic.

News that the items will once more be available for public viewing comes just 24 hours ahead of the 111th anniversary of the disaster.

It follows an agreement made between the Heritage Centre trustees and OnFife, which runs museums, galleries and libraries across Fife.

Linda Ballingall, founder and Heritage Centre chair told The Courier the agreement was a “win, win” for both parties.

Lifeboat plaque among the unique artefacts

She added: “It taken almost three years of discussions to reach this decision but we are delighted that many of the items from our previous award winning exhibitions will now be available for the public to view once more.

“We have a close association with the Earl of Rothes and as a trustee of the Clan Leslie Trust, it’s fitting that such poignant items from the Titanic, including the number eight lifeboat plaque, are going to the Rothes Halls.

“Our extensive exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of the Titanic disaster attracted many thousands of visitors from all over the world and even featured on national television.

“I’m sure public’s continued interest for all things relating to the Titanic story will result in increased footfall for Rothes Halls.”

Other items due to go on display include a portrait and a number of personal items which belonged to the Countess.

A number of other documents, photographs and items relating to the early day of Glenrothes in its development as one of Scotland’s postwar new towns.

Local connection to Titanic disaster

Commenting on the agreement, Chris McLean, Head of Cultural Heritage and Wellbeing said: “OnFife is pleased to be working with and supporting Glenrothes Heritage Centre as they move out of their shop unit and into Rothes Hall with a highlight display from their collection.

“Among the items from the Titanic disaster which are a fascinating local connection to one of the world’s most famous tragic disasters.

“We hope people from Glenrothes and beyond will visit and find out more about this story and other local heritage, when the display opens later this year.”