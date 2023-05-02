Teenager assaulted and robbed in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager assaulted and robbed in Cowdenbeath

Police are looking for a woman with no front teeth and her male companion in connection with the incident in the town's High Street

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police are appealing for information following and assault and robbery in Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Google maps
A teenager has been assaulted and robbed of his wallet in Cowdenbeath.

The incident happened in  the Fife town’s High Street on Tuesday morning.

The teenager did not require medical treatment but is reported to be “shocked” by the event.

Police are looking for a man and a woman with no front teeth in connection with the attack on the 19-year-old.

Teen attacked at bus stop

Police have revealed that the teenager was waiting at a bus stop in Cowdenbeath High Street just after 7am on Tuesday morning when he was approached.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said police have issued a description of the pair they are looking for and said detectives in Fife are appealing for witnesses.

“Detectives in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was robbed of his wallet in High Street, Cowdenbeath on Tuesday.

“Around 7.15am the man was at a bus stop when he was approached by a man and a woman who assaulted and robbed him.”

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond of CID said : “The victim was shocked by the incident. He did not require medical treatment.

“We are keen to trace the man and woman and are reviewing CCTV to establish who they are.

Description of man and woman sought

“The woman is described as being in her late 20’s, about 5ft 5in in height, of slim build with no front teeth. She was wearing a red hooded jumper and a dark baseball cap.

“The man is described as 6ft tall, shaved bald head, stubble and wearing a black hooded jumper.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0469 of 2 May, 2023 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

