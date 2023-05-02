Teenager assaulted and robbed in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been assaulted and robbed of his wallet in Cowdenbeath.

The incident happened in the Fife town’s High Street on Tuesday morning.

The teenager did not require medical treatment but is reported to be “shocked” by the event.

Police are looking for a man and a woman with no front teeth in connection with the attack on the 19-year-old.

Teen attacked at bus stop

Police have revealed that the teenager was waiting at a bus stop in Cowdenbeath High Street just after 7am on Tuesday morning when he was approached.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said police have issued a description of the pair they are looking for and said detectives in Fife are appealing for witnesses.

“Detectives in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was robbed of his wallet in High Street, Cowdenbeath on Tuesday.

“Around 7.15am the man was at a bus stop when he was approached by a man and a woman who assaulted and robbed him.”

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond of CID said : “The victim was shocked by the incident. He did not require medical treatment.

“We are keen to trace the man and woman and are reviewing CCTV to establish who they are.

Description of man and woman sought

“The woman is described as being in her late 20’s, about 5ft 5in in height, of slim build with no front teeth. She was wearing a red hooded jumper and a dark baseball cap.

“The man is described as 6ft tall, shaved bald head, stubble and wearing a black hooded jumper.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0469 of 2 May, 2023 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”