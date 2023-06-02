Comedian Fred MacAulay to headline 2023 Largo Arts Week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Fred MacAulay will headline this year’s Largo Arts Week.

The Scottish broadcaster is one of a number of entertainers lined up to take part in the popular festival’s fourth year.

The week-long event will see 60 artists from 37 studios open their doors to the public.

They include Alan Faulds, whose sculptures – such as the famous Largo obelisk – can be seen throughout Lower Largo.

Exhibitions are due to take place in various venues in Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links from July 15 to 23.

Free evening gigs at local hotels and food trucks offering gourmet street food are also among the offerings.

Comedians, children’s entertainment and bands

Fred MacAulay’s gig takes place on the festival’s final day in The Aurrie.

The venue also plays host to popular children’s musical group, Artie’s Singing Kettle.

And other entertainment takes place in both The Upper Largo Hotel and Crusoe Hotel.

It includes Fife bands Passing Sages, Best Dressed Blues Band, Rewind and Astral Suns.

Ant the Omar Afif and the Gnawa Trance Fusion band also make a return.

Carnival atmosphere

The 2023 Largo Arts Week director Dougi McMillan said: “Over the last four years, the festival has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted that 60 artists will be exhibiting their work this year, demonstrating the depth of creativity in the community.

“With bands playing live every night in local hotels and food trucks overlooking the beach at Largo Bay, we’re looking forward to a real summer celebration and carnival atmosphere.”