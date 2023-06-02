Girl, 13, missing from West Fife was last seen in Rosyth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a missing 13 year-old girl who was last seen in Rosyth.

Safiyyah Hussein, from West Fife, has been missing since around 9am on Thursday.

Officers have described her as 5ft 5in in height and of medium build.

She has long brown hair with blonde highlights and is believed to be wearing a white jumper, jogging bottoms and white Fila trainers.

She may also be carrying a black leather rucksack.

Appeal for Safiyyah to contact police

Sergeant Debbie Murphy from Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Safiyyah or has any information on her whereabouts to contact police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting incident number 3238 of Thursday, June 1, 2023.

“We’d also appeal to Safiyyah herself to get in touch as we all just want to make sure she is safe and well.”