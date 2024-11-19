Chance to comment on St Andrews University plan to develop former Madras College building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to comment on St Andrews University plan to develop former Madras College building

The South Street site is said to be one of the most architecturally-significant in St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University plans to develop the former Madras College building on South Street.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Major plans to transform the former Madras College site in St Andrews into a flagship university building will be unveiled next week.

St Andrews University hopes to form a new academic college within the historic South Street site.

And once complete, it will house a world-leading business school and the School of International Relations.

The South Street building is architecturally significant. Image: St Andrews University.

With work earmarked to start next year, architects are hosting a public consultation event on November 27 to discuss the project.

It will involve restoration of the listed building, said to be one of the most architecturally-significant in the town.

However, there will also be some new-build development, including landscaping outside.

The public will be able to view the designs, drawn up by world-leading firm WilkinsonEyre who have been involved in projects in London, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Second major development planned by St Andrews University

St Andrews University bought the Madras College site from Fife Council in 2021, when  pupils moved to a purpose-built secondary school at Bell Brae.

It then announced plans to develop a centre of excellence for research and teaching.

At present the business school has various sites across St Andrews, and the South Street development will bring it under one roof.

The proposal is one of two major developments planned by the university.

How the St Andrews University School of Computer Science will look. Image: St Andrews University.

The other involves the creation of a new home for the School of Computer Science at North Haugh.

A new building at the heart of the science and medicine campus will allow researchers to work together on projects related to climate change and dementia.

And if approved, it will replace the existing New Technology Centre.

Chance to comment on Madras South Street plans

Proposal of application notices for both projects have already been submitted to Fife Council.

And a consultation on the North Haugh plan was held earlier this month.

The public event for the South Street development will take place at Lower College Hall in St Salvator’s Quadrangle.

It will run from 3-7pm on November 27.

Members of the project team will be available to discuss the proposals and answer any questions.

A second consultation event will then take place in January.

And a full planning application is expected to be lodged sometime next year.

If approved, work should be complete by 2027.

