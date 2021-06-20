Sunday, June 20th 2021 Show Links
Last Class 2021: All the Primary 7 pictures from Fife

By Last Class Team
June 20 2021, 4.00pm Updated: June 20 2021, 4.54pm
Welcome to Last Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P7 pupils across our communities who are saying farewell to their primary school days.

We wish every one of them, and their families, the very best as they move up to “big school” after the holidays.

 

Which schools are in today’s gallery?

This gallery features:

  • Balmullo
  • Canongate
  • Castlehill
  • Ceres
  • Lawhead
  • Greyfriars
  • Leuchars
  • Newport
  • Balmerino
  • Wormit
  • Tayport
  • Guardbridge
  • Strathkinness

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Evening Telegraph on Monday June 21.

