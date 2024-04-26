Two males appear in court over Channel crossing deaths tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two males appear in court over Channel crossing deaths tragedy

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Two males charged with immigration offences after five migrants including a child died trying to cross the English Channel have appeared in court where questions were raised about their ages.

At Folkestone Youth Court on Friday, district judge William Nelson said there was “real doubt” over the defendants’ ages after the individuals, from South Sudan and Sudan, said they were 15 and 16 years old.

The issue arose as the male from South Sudan appeared via video link at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court and was asked to confirm his age and date of birth.

He told the court he was born in 2008 which led to proceedings being adjourned to clarify the age assessment.

It was then brought back to Folkestone Youth Court with his case heard together with the other male from Sudan.

Because the pair both appeared before a Youth Court they are granted automatic anonymity.

Mr Nelson said: “In my judgment there is real doubt, the doubt is not fanciful.

“I cannot look at both defendants and determine unequivocally they are over the age of 18 and where there is competing evidence to the contrary, the correct course of action recognising the rights of defendants, especially those of children, is to adjourn the proceedings for an assessment, and … to treat the two defendants as children unless or until that is proved to be otherwise.”

The male from South Sudan is charged with assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance, and the other is charged with attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

The court heard how age assessments were completed by immigration officers and social workers on April 23 which deemed them to be in their early 20s, but they were not Merton compliant.

According to government guidance, Merton compliant age assessments may be needed when there is reason to doubt an individual’s claimed age.

Mr Nelson adjourned the case to the same court for April 30, and remanded the individuals into local authority accommodation.

The National Crime Agency had said it is working with Kent Police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force to support the French-led investigation into the incident on the beach near Wimereux in northern France on Tuesday.

It has been reported a dinghy carrying more than 100 people set off from Wimereux at around 6am on Tuesday but got into difficulty.

Three men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl died.

Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others refused to leave the boat and continued their journey towards the UK, the French coastguard had said in a statement, with several other boats later embarking on the crossing.