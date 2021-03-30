Police launch probe after man brandishes hammer in Angus petrol station kiosk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an investigation after a man brandished a hammer in a petrol station kiosk.

The man, who was wearing a dark hooded jacket and face covering, made his way into the kiosk at the Morrison’s filling station on Hume Street, Arbroath, with the large hammer on Monday night at around 7.10pm.

He did not steal anything or demand cash, but staff were left shaken following the terrifying incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A man, described as white, about 5ft 8, wearing a dark full-zipped hooded jacket with the hood up and drawn tight around his face, a black face covering, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, entered the kiosk and brandished a large hammer with a long dark handle.

“He made no attempt to take or steal anything, but remained in the premises for a few moments before exiting, leaving the staff member on duty at the time very shaken.

“Officers made extensive searches of the area at the time and are reviewing CCTV footage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you saw this person in the general area around the relevant time, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be passed anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2935 of March 29.”