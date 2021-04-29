Seagreen help Tealing primary pupils run and jump like the wind with new obstacle course

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tealing Primary School youngsters have been given a new obstacle course by the companies creating the Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

As part of the delivery of what will become Scotland’s biggest single source of renewable energy, Seagreen Wind Energy Limited and contractors Petrofac and Linxon are building a substation at Tealing.

It will connect the £3 billion wind farm to the national grid.

Keen to support the local community, and to thank them for their patience during construction, the companies teamed up to provide the £5,000 obstacle course

It is now in place at the primary’s playing fields and will also be available for community use.

Community use

School head teacher Michael Smith said: “We were so pleased when the project team got in touch to ask if there was any way they could help the school.

“The children had a say in what the obstacle course would comprise of.

“I am pleased that they wanted something that would be suitable for all age groups and for multiple children to play on at the one time.

“It is great that the course is accessible so that the local community can use it out of hours.”

Seagreen onshore project manager Steven Reid said: “We’re very pleased to have been able to give the local community something we are sure that will be made good use of.

“After the year or so that everyone has had, it’s great that the obstacle course will be somewhere where the children can get outside, get together and have some fun.”

STEM programme

The Seagreen project is also supporting an education programme which will give more than 3,000 Dundee and Angus children the opportunity to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

It the first part of a Seagreen-backed £400,000 programme focused on supporting STEM-based skills development in Dundee and Angus.

Seagreen has also launched a £1.8m fund to benefit a number of Angus community councils, including Tealing.

Already, £30,000 has been released early to support specific projects with their immediate response and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

When complete, the 1.1GW wind farm 27 kilometres off the Angus coast – a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total – will be Scotland’s single largest source of renewable energy.