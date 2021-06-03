Kirriemuir teens test positive for coronavirus after group barbecue

Kirriemuir teenagers have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a barbecue in the town.

Two pupils of Webster’s High School were sent home after taking positive lateral flow tests.

The senior pupils had gone to a birthday barbecue at the weekend, attended by a “fair gathering” of youngsters.

Now, every pupil who attended the event has been sent home and asked to book tests.

It is thought more than a dozen pupils have been affected.

Precautionary measure

In a letter to parents, head teacher Jane Esson said: “Following a barbecue at the weekend two of our senior pupils have tested positive using the lateral flow tests.

“As a precautionary measure I have sent all the pupils who attended the barbecue home and they will continue to self-isolate for a further 10 days if the PCR tests come back positive.”

Parents of pupils at the school said they are concerned the virus will spread further throughout the school community and more widely in the town.

One dad said: “Although this barbecue was mostly for senior pupils my son is only in first year at the school and he was among those sent home.

“From what I have been told there seemed to be a fair gathering, which was held to celebrate a birthday.

“I understand it went on over two days at the same house.”

A mum said: “This is concerning news.

“Hopefully everyone involved has been sent home or is choosing to self isolate.

“The last thing we want is this now going round the school like wildfire and spreading to all the kids for them to take it home with them.

“Kirriemuir is a small town and something like this could spread very quickly.

“I am concerned about sending my child to school until we get more confirmation about what is happening.”

Wider outbreak

It comes amid fears there could be an outbreak among weekend revellers.

Kirriemuir residents who attended pubs in the town over the weekend are booking tests after reports of up to 20 positive cases.

One person said he has booked a test after others who attended the same pub tested positive.

“I was in one of the pubs at the weekend and it was heaving with people,” he said.

“I’m not surprised to learn that there has been a Covid-19 spike following the weekend.”

Another local said: “After I heard about this and went and took a test as I was there and was worried.

“Fortunately mine was negative but I have heard from others who told me they have tested positive.”

One other weekend pub goer said: “After I heard that so many people tested positive after visiting the pubs at the weekend I decided it would be a good idea to go for a test.

“I’m planning to do that as soon as possible.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment but a mobile testing unit is due to visit Kirriemuir on Friday.

People without symptoms can attend the Kirrie Connections car park, without booking, between 10.30pm and 4pm.

Angus Council have been approached for comment.