Person cut from car following A92 crash near Inverkeilor

Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue a person trapped in a car following a two-vehicle smash on one of the busiest roads in Angus.

One woman was taken to hospital and another was treated at the scene following the crash on Monday morning.

Fire, police and ambulance staff were all on the scene on the A92, just south of Inverkeilor.

The accident involving two Ford Fiestas happened shortly before 10am and one car landed on its roof.

The road was closed in both directions for a short time with traffic being diverted.

However, the road has now reopened.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call from police at 9.42 about a road traffic accident on the A92.

“Two fire appliances from Arbroath attended. Hydraulic equipment was used to rescue one person trapped in one of the vehicles.”

A spokesman for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0937 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A92.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one female patient to Ninewells Hospital and treated one female patient at the scene.”

