Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Developer appeals refusal of 81 homes alongside Forfar lovers’ lane

By Graham Brown
July 28 2021, 7.45am Updated: July 28 2021, 8.54am
Councillors unanimously rejected the housing bid earlier this year.
A developer has appealed the refusal of their heavily-criticised plan for more than 80 homes on the edge of Forfar.

Councillors rejected Ogilvie Homes’ 81-house scheme in April, saying the firm was trying to cram too many properties into the Arbroath Road site.

The undulating land, close to Forfar golf course, has the town’s historic Rosie roadie running through it.

Planners were unhappy over the potential impact of housing on the lovers’ lane core path.

The Rosie road runs through the six hectare site.

Angus Council’s local plan has an allocation for around 60 homes on the six-hectare site.

An earlier bid for 108 houses was reduced to 81.

Access to the site is to taken through a gap created by the planned demolition of a house on Arbroath Road.

Housing would sit on each side of the Rosie road core path. Supplied by Angus Council.

Angus planning officials said the overall proposal would not deliver a “safe, pleasant, and well-connected place.”

They said: “It is accepted the site presents certain design challenges, not least due to its undulating topography.

“But the design quality failings of this proposal could be addressed by reducing the number of dwellings.”

There were 25 letters of objection, mainly from residents living close to the site.

Applicant’s case

In a recently-lodged planning appeal, the Stirling-based company say their bid meets site requirements and they remain confident over drainage provision and other issues.

The company plans to create a drainage system for the site which will be adopted by Scottish Water.

It said existing homes served by septic tanks will be able to join in to the new system.

The firm’s appeal states: “Existing rights will continue to be exercisable over the six metre wide buffer area by any adjacent owners who do not wish to be connected to the appeal site’s proposed adopted drainage system to maintain existing individual systems.

“The proposal by the appellant is a significant improvement on the current discharges into the site.”

The site looking towards Arbroath Road. Supplied by Angus Council.

Ogilvie Homes has also reinforced its view that houses backing onto the Rosie road is a better option than properties facing the popular path.

The core path would remain set in a 20 metre corridor through the site.

“Final proposals for Rosie road improve the passive surveillance of users of the route, providing betterment over the existing circumstances,” the appeal adds.

The Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division has asked Ogilvie Homes for more information in support of its appeal before determining the case.

In April, councillors unanimously backed their officers’ refusal recommendation.

Development standards committee member Alex King said at the meeting: “I usually support housing, but I was appalled when I heard the original application was 108 and we are still substantially over with this number.

“This is a developer just trying to cram them in. I just don’t find that acceptable.”

