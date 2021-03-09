Troon Avenue: Latest from the scene as police continue investigations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Floral tributes to missing Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica have been placed outside a house in Dundee.

Police continued their investigations on Troon Avenue for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the street remaining cordoned off to the public.

But flowers have been left outside the house at the centre of the police inquiries, as well as a teddy bear.

Forensic officers are carrying out work at the back of the house in Ardler, Dundee, with the large conservatory’s windows blocked off and a tent erected in the garden.

A police constable is guarding the high garden fence as several police vehicles remain in situ.

In the meantime, forensic tents at the front of the house have now been removed but a skip, which was previously analysed by officers and covered in tarpaulin, remains in the driveway.

Neighbours have been coming and going in the days since police first descended on the area, with one saying: “It has been a very difficult week for everyone living here.”

Andrew Innes, 50, appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica at his home address on Troon Avenue between February 17 and March 5.

No plea was offered on Innes’ behalf by defence solicitor David Sinclair during the brief hearing on petition and he is expected to make a second appearance next week.