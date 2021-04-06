A café which was once exclusively for workers at the Port of Dundee has opened to the public after a new customer base was generated during lockdown.

Linda’s Café has been under the stewardship of husband and wife team Steven and Linda Lamb for more than three years at the Stannergate Road site.

Steven has worked at the port for over 30 years as a stevedore and said the ongoing transformation of the area and the city’s appetite for cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic had inspired him and his wife to expand the business.

Launching at the weekend to the general public, the café now serves those accessing the port cycle route which runs along the Stannergate Road.

“It’s been great to see the port going under such a transformation at the moment,” Steven said.

“As well as watching this we’ve noticed the city’s appetite for cycling growing over the last year.

“I’ve been amazed at how busy the public footpath has been with folk on bikes.

“There has been a mix of people using the e-bikes and groups of cyclists coming past day-in, day-out.

“We spoke with David Webster, the senior port manager, about the expansion and we really couldn’t have done it without him.

“The port is obviously all secured off but we’ve made an entrance point to rear of the main port cafe for customers to come in.

“Obviously it is all just takeaways at the moment but we have created a seating area for the public which they can access from April 26.”

Steven said it was clear lockdown had made an impact on the habits of families and residents in the city, with more and more people getting out and keeping fit.

He and his wife will now offer their coffees, cakes and filled rolls to passers-by all year round, as well as the hard-working port staff.

Steven added: “With the Covid-19 restrictions we have definitely seen more people using the cycle path and walkway.

“Coincidentally our first two customers on Saturday during the soft launch were two cyclists who said it was great something was in place along here now.

“We know former port workers like to come down as well to reminisce about where they used to work.

“It will be great when they’re eventually able to have a seat and get a better view of the port.

“With the expansion we could also be looking take on more staff in the near future.”