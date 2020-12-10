Dundee’s e-bike hire scheme is live: Here’s where you can find every station, and how to take part

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An e-bike hire scheme in Dundee has now gone live, meaning all residents can take part.

The sharing program, which has been set up by Embark Dundee and Spanish firm Ride-On, has completed its 30-day beta trial, which saw a group of about 450 riders testing out the bikes.

The project was originally due to launch last year, but was pushed back to spring 2020. It was delayed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Where can I find my nearest e-bike station?

A list of the stations is also on the Ride-On website.

How big is the scheme?

Once fully implemented, the scheme will be the largest of its kind in Scotland. The phasing in of all the bikes has begun. Once complete, there will be 400 e-bikes available.

The full fleet is expected to be in place by spring 2021. A promotional offer on memberships and day passes will be available until then.

The bicycles can now be hired from 14 docking stations across the city. An additional six stations will join the network by the end of the year.

A total of 40 docking stations will be active once the entire network goes live by next spring.

Some of the locations include at the Riverside Esplanade, near Dundee University, Ninewells Hospital and Broughty Ferry.

What you need to do to take part

For those wanting to get on the saddle, users must register with the Ride-On UK app, which is available on Android and iOS devices.

The app can also be found on the Embark Dundee website.

Once registered, users will be able to select from a range of plans such as day passes and long-term memberships.

While the promotional offer is in place, prices range from £4.80 for a day to a yearly subscription of £48. A charge per trip will also be applied.

After the offer period, an annual charge of £60 will be in place. Monthly plans are also available.

What has the reaction been like?

Politicians and cycling activists in Dundee have praised the scheme.

Councillor Mark Flynn, Dundee City Council city development convener, said: “The scheme has certainly caught the imagination of people in Dundee and the user numbers, and those who have registered an interest, are very good.

“E-bike hire is one of the many ways Dundee is showing its hunger for active travel in all forms.”

Miguel Vital, Ride-On CEO, said: “We are happy to make Embark Dundee our first launch in the United Kingdom, becoming the largest e-bike share scheme in Scotland.”

However, not everyone has been happy. West End resident Dave Mulligan told the Evening Telegraph about his anger at a docking station appearing near his front door.

The 63-year old launched a Crowdfunder to help launch a legal bid to have the station removed.