Father left shaken after Dundee city centre crash with lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A father of two said he has been left shaken and without a car after a smash in Dundee city centre.

The man was driving with Volkswagen Passat when he collided with a lorry in Meadowside on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicles narrowly avoided crashing into the nearby Rad Apples pub during the incident at 1.15pm.

Police attended and nobody was injured.

But the Passat driver, who asked not to be named, said he has been left shaken and stranded by the smash.

He said: “I’m a dad with two young kids and now I don’t have a car.

“I’m not sure if it’s written off yet but it cost me about £7,000 and if I have to get a new one that could be about £5,000.”

The driver had to be taken home by a mechanic.

He added: “I live through in Carnoustie so I need the car to get here.

“I was quite shaken after the crash.”

Shock

Police directed traffic away from the accident on Saturday afternoon.

One shocked passerby said: “I didn’t see the crash but when I came round from Victoria Road the lorry and car were both in the road.

“There were people standing about assessing the damage, the car looked badly smashed up.”

A police spokesman said: “[We received a] report of a crash involving a car and lorry or Meadow Lane around 1pm.

“No reports of injuries and details exchanged.”