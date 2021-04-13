Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 13

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Scotland’s daily newspapers leads with calls to abolish the controversial ‘not proven’ verdict.

The Daily Record has spoken to the family of fatal stabbing victim Scott French, who have joined forces with other victims’ families to campaign for an end to the not proven verdict in Scotland.

Launched by Lanarkshire-based Families and Friends Affected by Murder and Suicide (FAMS), the campaign has gathered hundreds of signatures for a petition in a matter of days.

Tributes to ‘awe-inspiring’ mum

The Scottish Sun carries tributes to a Scots mum who died after a horror bike and van crash near Dumfries.

Helen Renton, 44, lost her life following the collision on the A710 at around 1.05pm yesterday – leaving loved ones and pals devastated.

Emergency crews raced to the scene at Southwick Bridge after they were alerted to the road horror, but midwife Helen was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Two thirds of pubs and bars won’t reopen

The Scotsman reveals the Scottish licensed trade industry has warned that up to two thirds of pubs and bars will not be able to re-open in April, with ongoing Covid restrictions making it “financially unsustainable”.

Trade unions have claimed restrictions which mean only beer gardens can sell alcohol before closing early will make it impossible for most businesses to open and remain solvent.

‘Covid variant no more dangerous than others’

The Herald reveals expert opinion which says the Kent variant of Covid-19, which led to the second lockdown in Scotland, is no more deadly or likely to cause Long Covid than other strains.

Researchers found “no evidence” that patients infected with the B117 strain were more likely to develop severe or fatal disease, compared to patients testing positive for other forms of the virus.

News closer to home…

The Courier’s Dundee edition leads with the man whose lorry got stuck on The Law in the city.

After taking a wrong turn and spending hours stranded at the city beauty spot, the driver was eventually freed.

Meanwhile the Perthshire edition of the paper tells the story of a high-ranking army doctor, accused of subjecting his wife to a year-long campaign of domestic bullying, who told a court that he found evidence an alleged affair while searching the internet for a butter chicken recipe.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Bloodworth, 48, arranged an interdict against his wife Lisa, 51, after he discovered a history of online searches for jobs and housing in the Cheshire area, where he knew she had a male friend.