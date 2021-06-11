A Dundee-inspired sea shanty by singer Be Charlotte has clocked up hundreds of thousands of views online.

The 45 second song tells the story of the RRS Discovery and its research mission to the Antarctic.

Be Charlotte, real name Charlotte Brimner, uploaded the song to TikTok earlier this year and it has now charted nearly 200,000 views.

Inspired by the RRS Discovery, Charlotte sings: “There once was a ship from bonnie Dundee.

“The name of the ship was Discovery.

“The winds blew hard on the icy sea, they sailed to the Antarctic.

“Soon may the wellerman come, to bring us sugar and tea and rum.

“One day, she’ll take her place.

“At her home here on the Tay.”

Sea shanty-style songs have become popular on the video sharing app TikTok after the success of Airdrie singer Nathan Evans.

Evans released a cover of the 19th Century sea shanty ‘Wellerman’ earlier this year which eventually charted number one in the UK singles charts.

Speaking about Nathan Evans’ success, Charlotte said: “It’s incredible to see the impact Nathan Evans has made from posting his videos and amazing to see him shining a light on Scotland.”

Many have taken to performing their own version of the historic songs, rewriting the lyrics and performing them acoustically.

Charlotte has also released a second version of the song, including her playing guitar.

She said: “When I saw the sea shanty trend was blowing up I knew I had to cover it.

“As an artist who sings in my own Scottish accent I was excited to embrace the Scottish trend.

“I looked up the chords and planned to do a cover of the song but when I started practicing it I thought it would be fun to take it a step further and make a “Dundee” version.

“I wanted to celebrate the city and since the Wellerman refers to ships I knew I had to make it about the Discovery.”