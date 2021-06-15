Dundee woman fears pet was stolen after being found 12 miles away in Angus

A Fintry woman has claimed that her beloved pet was stolen after she disappeared and was later found 12 miles from home.

Demi Brindley has said that she is scared to let her cat, Summer, leave the house after she went missing from her home on Bruce Road.

The cat disappeared on May 7 but it was over a month later before Summer was found in Glamis, leading Demi to think somebody had deliberately taken her there.

‘We think these two cats have been taken’

Another cat who went missing from the street, Nugget, was also found in the Angus village, causing the owner to become even more suspicious.

She said: “We feel that the two cats have definitely been taken.

“I think that there’s someone who, for whatever reason, wants rid of these cats, because I’ve got no reason to think she would walk that far.

“There’s just no way, why would she do that?

“I’m honestly disgusted to think that somebody has been doing this in the area, I’m pretty angry about it.

“I hope whoever is doing this sees that they’ve not gotten away with this, it’s clear that there is something going on here.

“It’s just weird that they were taken from the same place and found so close to each other up there.

“My initial thought was that they might have been taken up there to make kittens, but I don’t know.”

Summer has been ‘jumpy’ since she was found

The 29-year-old claims that her pet has been acting differently since she was found, saying: “She has been quite jumpy, at first when we went to pick her up from the family who found her she didn’t want to come with us.

“Just last night I noticed that she was doing something she had never done before too.

“I was bringing something in and I put it on the step next to her and she started jumping around it, it made me think that she’d maybe been put in a trap or something before.”

Owner’s plea to animal lovers

The absence of the cat also caused a great deal of stress for Demi and her family, with her young children constantly asking where their beloved pet was.

She is now advising all cat owners to keep a close eye on their four-legged friends, saying: “My biggest piece of advice to people is just to keep your cat in at night.

“I know it’s hard but it’s the safest thing you can do, that and getting them microchipped.

“If they’re chipped then you can save so much time in finding them.”

The incident has not been reported to police.