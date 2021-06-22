Monifieth residents fear they will face a summer of anti-social behaviour as the town’s high school has become a hot-spot for disorder.

Locals say teens are gathering in the grounds of Monifieth High School outwith working hours, shouting and “blaring music from around midday til dusk”.

Reports of anti-social behaviour” and unreasonable levels of noise” have been made to police and neighbours of the school believe it could escalate during the summer holidays.

Angus Council recently began locking the school gates after hours. The fence has also been repaired and raised in height. However, locals claim the youths simply began scaling the fence using trees

Increasing problems

One concerned Monifieth resident said: “These gatherings may well also lead to more serious problems, such as drinking, drug-taking, and fighting – problems that appear to be on the increase in the area.”

Locals are calling for action before the school term ends, as they fear the school will become a hotspot for public disorder, which they claim happened during the Easter holidays.

They have also asked the council to properly secure the area with a higher fence and install an anti-climbing barrier at the top.

Community policing

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We’ve been working very hard with local residents to ensure that the grounds to Monifieth High School are secure in the evenings.

“Colleagues have also contacted the local community police officer for advice.

“School staff aren’t aware of any vandalism but believe the young people are playing football and are entering over the fence.”

These complaints come as a fight was reported at a local park in Monifieth.

Two teenagers had to be hospitalised after the gathering descended into violence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were called to the school earlier this month.

“Officers did attend the school and spoke with the youths who were asked to stay away from Wemyss Crescent.

“The local authority will be able to comment on their premises/security.”