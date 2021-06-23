Police inquiries are ongoing after a teenager was sexually assaulted in Dundee, with no arrests made three weeks later.

Officers investigating the crime continue to ask for anyone who may have witnessed the June 6 attack to come forward.

The girl was in the area of Balgillo Road, heading towards North Balmossie Street, between the hours of 4am and 5.30am.

Police said she was then approached by two men as she continued on Wyvis Road in Broughty Ferry, less than half a mile from Barnhill Primary School.

The two men had engaged the teenager in a conversation before she was sexually assaulted.

Police have appealed for several members of the public who were in the area at the time who saw and spoke to the teenager to come forward.

Detectives are also reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “I am appealing to the people who were in this area around the time mentioned to think back and consider what they saw or noticed.

“A girl has been sexually assaulted and you may have information which could assist our investigation.

Dash cam footage could be ‘vital’

“In particular, I would urge motorists with dash cams to check their footage as they may have captured images which could be vital in helping us identify the two men responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0872 of June 6, 2021.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

You can get free and confidential support from Rape Crisis Scotland by calling 08088 01 03 02. You can also text 07537 410 027.