Covid: Deprived areas worst hit as Dundee becomes most infected part of UK 

Poverty could be linked to high coronavirus rates in Dundee as the city becomes the most infected part of the UK.

It comes as Dundee recorded 914.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Four of the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Scotland are in Dundee, with 1,426.7 per 100,000 people infected in Whitfield – making it the neighbourhood with the highest positive case rate per 100,000 people in Scotland.

They are also areas with high rates of deprivation, re-igniting fears that people in poverty are disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

Third highest on the top 10 list is Douglas West, with 1154.37, while Balgay (1080.08) and Linlathen and Midcraigie (1076.49) took ninth and 10th places.

The latest Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) showed Linlathen and Midcraigie in Dundee was ranked the ninth most deprived area in Scotland.

In Dundee, parts of Douglas and Whitfield fell under the “5% most deprived” category in Scotland.

Other Dundee neighbourhood areas in the same category were Hilltown, Menzieshill, Lochee, Downfield, St Mary’s and Claverhouse.

Poverty link

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said studies show high levels of poverty can lead to higher rates of sickness.

He said: “Various studies have shown the impact on poorer communities, who frequently already have poorer health outcomes and higher rates of sickness.

“That is a worry in city’s like Dundee and Glasgow, where stubbornly high levels of poverty exist.

“It’s exactly the reason local partners are working together to take the vaccine programme out into our communities, using mobile units at locations such as supermarkets and community centres.

“It’s important for the whole city that we nip this escalating outbreak in the bud.”

Mr Alexander said the current outbreak in Dundee is “very concerning” and people should continue to act carefully.

He said: “The current situation is obviously very concerning.

“While the impact of the vaccination programme is obvious, with lower hospitalisations and serious illness over the last few weeks, there is still a need to be cautious.

“The number of patients in Ninewells has almost doubled overnight and there is always a lag in cases coming through.

“Every individuals’ actions have a wider impact on the city at large, it isn’t just about each of us or our families in isolation.

“Each interaction could potentially lead to someone else getting Covid and we don’t know who might take ill with this virus.”

Dundee still worst-hit

Dundee now has the highest positive Covid case rates per 100,000 people in the UK, and has continuously topped Scotland’s case rates in recent weeks.

It comes as NHS Tayside urged people to help ease pressure on health care services as hospital admission had almost doubled overnight.

There were 46 people in hospital in Tayside with Covid-19 on Friday and one person died in Perth and Kinross.

Four Covid-related deaths had been recorded in Scotland on Friday, with no fatalities in Dundee, Angus or Fife.

Dundee had 222 new cases on Friday, and Perth and Kinross had 155.

Angus also had 102 new cases, with Fife recording 309.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said, “Our public health teams look at all available data to target our collective efforts in areas where they are most needed.

“We have been working hard to make it as easy as possible for people in Dundee to get vaccinated, especially in areas with higher case rates.

“Over the past few weeks, drop-in sessions using the Scottish Ambulance Service vaccination bus have been held at Dens Park, Stack Leisure Park and Menzieshill.

“Additional drop-in clinics have also been held in Douglas and Stobswell.”

The health board ramped up their drop-in vaccination centres in Tayside for those aged over 18 to get their first or second dose of the vaccine this week.

The spokeswoman said: “Drop-in clinics for everyone over 18 continue to run this weekend and into next week.

“Along with our partners in the local authorities, thousands of testing kits have been handed out in schools, train stations, supermarkets and in other busy areas.

“Testing kits are also being added to food parcels being delivered by local food banks.

“We would again ask the public to help getting the number of cases back down by getting vaccinated when offered, making testing part of their regular routine and following guidance, especially around gathering with other households.”

NHS Tayside said that they have also been working with partners to reach people engaging with drug and alcohol services and homeless hostels during the pandemic.