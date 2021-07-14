14-year-old charged with sexual assault of girl, 7, in Broughty Ferry

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Broughty Ferry.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday July 10 in the Castle Green area.

The boy was previously arrested and released pending further inquiries, but has now been charged in connection with the allegation.

Report sent to prosecutors

A joint report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the children’s reporter.

Detective Inspector Gail Hill of Police Scotland said: “We understand that this has been a distressing incident for those involved and an emotive incident felt by the whole local community.

“I would ask now that the public act responsibly and are mindful to the ongoing live legal proceedings in this case.

“I would like to thank the local community and all who assisted while our investigations have been ongoing.”