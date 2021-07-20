Dundee community fridge reveals astonishing carbon-saving effort equivalent to planting thousands of trees

A food project that allows locals to share surplus food with others in their community has revealed its efforts have led to carbon savings equivalent to planting nearly 4000 trees.

As it celebrates its second birthday, Dundee West End Community Fridge also paid tribute to its 80 volunteers, who have given more than 3,600 hours of their time during the last two years.

Based out of the Gate Church, the Dundee Community Fridge aims to help the local community adopt a low-carbon lifestyle by cutting down on food waste while giving a helping hand to those in need.

Experts in the group also offer tips on gardening, cooking, re-purposing and other ideas on how to save money, while leading a more sustainable life.

Local businesses and residents can donate excess food to the fridge, which anyone can access. Unlike local foodbanks, the community fridge does not require any referrals.

Since it opened in July 2019, the community fridge has helped save more than 120 tonnes of food from going to waste. This works out to around 310,000 meals.

The initiative is run by the Carbon Saving Project, which aims to help locals reduce food and household waste.

Carbon saving equivalent to planting 3,753 trees

As the group came together to celebrate their second birthday, Lynsey Penny, project coordinator, said: “Although the last year hasn’t been the easiest for anyone, we have been overwhelmed by the support, love and gratitude shown to the community fridge and our team.

“We just want to thank everyone who came along and chatted to us, brought our volunteers coffee and sweeties, taken from or given to the fridge, made bunting and waterproofing for the outside, told others about our project – you are all amazing!

“The Dundee Community Fridge has been such a success. Much of that is down to our wonderful team of 80 volunteers, who have given more than 3,600 hours of their time during the last two years.

“Thanks to their efforts and the support we have received from the community, we have made carbon savings equivalent to planting 3,753 trees, or taking 50 cars off the road for a year.”

Birthday celebrations

The team celebrated their second birthday by giving out snacks that had been prepared using bread – which is the Community Fridge’s most donated item.

Lynsey said: “We get more bread than anything else donated to the Fridge so we wanted to share some simple, tasty treats that anyone can make at home.

“By taking the bread, visitors to the Fridge will be helping us to avoid food waste, which is such an important factor in the current climate crisis.

“Globally, around a third of all food produced is lost or wasted, which amounts to between eight and 10 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Community Fridge has a partnership with the Community Wardrobe, which also provides free school uniforms and household goods to families in need.

The Dundee Community Fridge is open 11am till 2pm everyday at the Miller’s Wynd car park.