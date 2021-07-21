Dundee Science Centre has launched its first STEM club

Kids across Dundee are being offered a chance to take part in the Science Centre’s first ever STEM club.

Each week, 20 children in the city will get to make their own science snacks, learn about forensics, make slime, and get to grips with dino rocks and fossils.

The programme of workshops and activities will be offered from the Science Centre and Dundee university.

The club, which is aimed at primary school children, works on a referral service from local community groups.

Children of postgraduate students and university staff members will also be able to take part.

First ever STEM club

The clubs will also support parents and postgraduate students at the university, who may have been struggling to keep on top of commitments during the lockdown.

Professor Nicola Stanley-Wall, academic lead for public engagement believes the club will be a fantastic help to families across the city.

She explained: “Covid-19 presented serious challenges for the university community, particularly research staff and postgraduates.

“With labs closed or restricted to essential work only, many scientists were unable to progress their research.

“That, coupled with months of schools being closed and restrictions affecting childcare and family support, has had a major effect and created some significant setbacks.

“This holiday club is a prime example of the university and Science Centre coming together, allowing staff and postgraduates some dedicated time to focus on their research while their children have well-deserved fun.”

Helping after the pandemic

The Science Centre recently underwent a £2.1 million refurbishment, which re-did the whole ground floor.

The centre also added new accessible features, and includes a sensory room.

Rebecca Duncan, head of development at the Science Centre added: “We are absolutely delighted to host these STEM Clubs which support our local scientists, particularly those who were adversely affected by the pandemic, alongside some of the most deserving children living within our communities.

“It’s been a tough year for families and the clubs will offer a brilliant, fun week for all.

“It’s also fantastic that the activities they’re enjoying are based around local research, highlighting the relevance of research to each one of us.”

The STEM Club is funded by the Wellcome Institutional Strategic Support Fund awarded to the University of Dundee.