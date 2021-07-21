Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee Science Centre has launched its first STEM club

By Emma O'Neill
July 21 2021, 7.10pm
Dundee Science Centre STEM
Dundee Science Centre launches its first ever summer STEM club. Grainger PR

Kids across Dundee are being offered a chance to take part in the Science Centre’s first ever STEM club.

Each week, 20 children in the city will get to make their own science snacks, learn about forensics, make slime, and get to grips with dino rocks and fossils.

The programme of workshops and activities will be offered from the Science Centre and Dundee university.

The club, which is aimed at primary school children, works on a referral service from local community groups.

Children of postgraduate students and university staff members will also be able to take part.

First ever STEM club

The clubs will also support parents and postgraduate students at the university, who may have been struggling to keep on top of commitments during the lockdown.

Professor Nicola Stanley-Wall, academic lead for public engagement believes the club will be a fantastic help to families across the city.

She explained: “Covid-19 presented serious challenges for the university community, particularly research staff and postgraduates.

Dundee Science Centre STEM
The Science Centre also went through a £2.1 million refurbishment. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“With labs closed or restricted to essential work only, many scientists were unable to progress their research.

“That, coupled with months of schools being closed and restrictions affecting childcare and family support, has had a major effect and created some significant setbacks.

“This holiday club is a prime example of the university and Science Centre coming together, allowing staff and postgraduates some dedicated time to focus on their research while their children have well-deserved fun.”

Helping after the pandemic

The Science Centre recently underwent a £2.1 million refurbishment, which re-did the whole ground floor.

The centre also added new accessible features, and includes a sensory room.

Rebecca Duncan, head of development at the Science Centre added: “We are absolutely delighted to host these STEM Clubs which support our local scientists, particularly those who were adversely affected by the pandemic, alongside some of the most deserving children living within our communities.

“It’s been a tough year for families and the clubs will offer a brilliant, fun week for all.

“It’s also fantastic that the activities they’re enjoying are based around local research, highlighting the relevance of research to each one of us.”

The STEM Club is funded by the Wellcome Institutional Strategic Support Fund awarded to the University of Dundee.

