Wednesday court round-up — Christening gown and prison vape

The heat seems to be getting to some people…

Christening gown and cup

A Christening gown, Pandora jewellery and a kilt pin were among items allegedly stolen in two Dundee break-ins.

Mariusz Domzalski is charged with targeting homes on Mayfield Grove and Fenwick Place.

It is alleged he stole three rings, three earrings, a necklace and a bracelet from the first property on February 3, last year.

He is also accused of stealing a box with a silver Christening cup, a Christening gown and costume jewellery.

On March 17 last year, Domzalski allegedly broke into the second house and stole a watch, a jewellery pin, a kilt pin, four jewellery boxes, a box containing a ring, a box with Pandora jewellery, a laptop, a tablet, a security camera, cufflinks, two brooches and a necklace.

Prosecutors say the 42-year-old, of Provost Road, was found in possession of a pickaxe on Fenwick Place on the same date.

The case was continued until September.

Extortion attempt

Rebecca Bathe tried to extort a man, claiming she would out him as a paedophile. The 29-year-old from Dundee messaged her victim’s employer and bombarded him with messages, after sending her PayPal details.

Pulled girl from car

A Glenrothes man who hauled a teenage girl from a vehicle has been admonished.

Peter Grubb admitted assaulting the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at his home address in Buchan Path.

Grubb injured the now-16-year-old when he seized her by the hair on July 12, 2020.

He admitted he seized her hair and clothing and pulled her from a vehicle.

Grubb, 36, then pushed the girl on her body, knocking her to the ground.

Sheriff Craig McSherry admonished Grubb at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Vape charger

A convicted drug dealer was caught with a phone charger in his cell at Perth Prison.

Ryan Keggan, who was sentenced to 50 months for peddling cocaine and driving dangerously, did not have a phone, but was using the device to charge his vape.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the charger was discovered by officers behind a TV, during a routine search of Keggan’s cell in July 2019.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said the device was there when Keggan was moved into the cell.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Keggan for four months but the imprisonment will run concurrently with his jail sentence, meaning his expected release date in October 2022 will be unaffected.

Hogmanay glassing

Fife businessman Sean Matthew told a sheriff he would not be able to run his companies if he were jailed for glassing a man in Kirkcaldy on Hogmanay. He was fined and placed on supervision.

Care home ‘assaults’

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Fife care home is to stand trial.

Eric Anderson, 61, allegedly carried out the attack at a home in Cellardyke on various occasions between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016.

He is also accused of targeting another woman at an address in Crail on June 2, 2019.

Anderson denies sexually assaulting the first woman by seizing her body, forcing her against a wall and a door, trying to kiss her and touch her on the body before touching her indecently over her clothing.

It is alleged Anderson, of Myreside Avenue, Kennoway, touched the second woman on the body, placed his hands inside her clothing and touched her indecently.

Not guilty pleas were tendered on Anderson’s behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence counsel Robert Hovey also lodged a special defence of consent in relation to the second charge.

A trial was fixed for March by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

