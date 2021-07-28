Cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 docks in Dundee

The first cruise ship has arrived in Dundee since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Marella Explorer 2 docked at the Port of Dundee, the first cruise ship to visit Dundee since 2019.

The 72,00-tonne cruise ship arrived at Stannergate at 3.30am on Wednesday morning with 800 passengers on board, delighting Dundonians as they woke on a rainy day.

Rob Mason, Head of Cruise for Capital Cruising said: ‘‘After an extremely challenging 18 months for us all, we are extremely pleased to welcome the Marella Explorer 2 into Dundee.

“The health and wellbeing of the ship’s passengers, crew, our own port staff and the Dundee community being visited is our top priority.”

Demand for cruise holidays

He added: “This first call into Dundee is a clear sign that there is a demand for UK cruise holidays and we look forward to welcoming more calls into our ports throughout the season as the industry safely restarts and begins a gradual recovery.”

Mr Mason said that the cruise industry and Capital Cruising have worked in collaboration with the Scottish and UK Governments over the past few months to develop and strengthen health and safety measures which go above and beyond any other travel sector.

“These measures will ensure that not only passengers, crew and the port teams are operating in a safe manner, but that the local communities the cruise lines are visiting, have the confidence that strict health procedures are in place,” he added.

Early arrival in Dundee

The Marella left Newcastle on Saturday, heading north to the Port of Cromarty in Invergordon on Sunday before going on to Shetland.

She left Lerwick on Monday and travelled until the early hours on Wednesday when she docked in Dundee.

But those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Tui-owned ship will have to be quick as at 6pm she sets sail again to return to Newcastle.

Covid safe

All passengers and crew must follow strict Covid-secure safety measures.

The UK and Scottish Governments, as well as cruise operators, have put in place a range of strict protocols and procedures to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and members of the public as the industry begins to resume activity.

Safety measures include a negative PCR test prior to embarking for all passengers and crew and consent to testing during the cruise.

Shore excursion bubbles are in place and passengers will only be permitted ashore on an organised ships excursion.

The rules for cruise are to be reviewed by the Scottish Government ahead of the next planned easing of restrictions on August 9.