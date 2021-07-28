News / Dundee Firefighters tackle over a dozen flooding incidents in Tayside and Fife By Jake Keith & Lindsey Hamilton July 28 2021, 8.47am Updated: July 28 2021, 11.52am Firefighters have so far tackled over a dozen flooding incidents after heavy rainfall caused chaos in Tayside and Fife. Broughty Ferry was one of the worst-hit with severe flooding at North Balmossie Street just before 1am on Wednesday morning. Crews had to pump water to clear the street, which has a fire station just metres from the incident. Flooding on Kincardine High Street in Fife. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]