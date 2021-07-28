Scottish Government-owned airport company acting ‘like a brick wall’ as strike sees flights grounded and training classes cancelled

Flight school Tayside Aviation has been forced to cancel 50 classes thanks to strike action amid a row over Dundee Airport jobs being moved to Inverness.

Airline Loganair has also transferred or refunded commercial passengers after it cancelled six commercial flights between Dundee, London and Belfast on Thursday, July 29.

Union Prospect called the action in response to Hial (Highland and Islands Airports) plans to move air traffic controllers out of its smaller airports, including Dundee, and centralise them in Inverness.

The Scottish Government owned company Hial have been accused of “not listening to anyone” as the long-standing dispute has escalated.

Who will Dundee Airport strike hit hardest?

Jim Watt is Tayside Aviation’s managing director. He said they have stuck in the middle of the fight between the warring sides — despite not being involved in the remote tower plans.

He understands the reasoning behind Prospect’s strike. Nevertheless, he described it as “unnecessary”.

“It’s very inconvenient and not at all helpful.

“We will have to reschedule them all now. We have to do that at times when there’s poor weather, for example, but it’s still a lot of hassle.”

He also did not have many kind words for Hial, describing them as a “brick wall”.

“I do get why Prospect have called the strike, because Hial are a law unto themselves.

“They have decided they are going for this remote tower plans and they are railroading it through and not listening to anyone.

“It affects everybody.”

What does the strike mean for Loganair flights?

The Dundee Airport strike has seen six commercial flights cancelled — the Loganair morning and afternoon service to and from London City Airport as well as a daily service to and from Belfast.

The strike has also closed Benbecula, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports to all but emergency flights for 24 hours.

A Loganair spokeswoman said they had offered customers a transfer or a refund on their cancelled flights.

She added: “We remain hugely disappointed by this strike action by the union representing Air Traffic Controllers at Hial airports.

“We can only ask for our customers’ understanding that we are unable to avoid the inconvenience that these flight cancellations will inevitably cause to travel plans.”

Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, apologised for the inconvenience.

He said: “The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects the pandemic.”

He suggested Prospect should return to the negotiating table.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect.

“We are still in talks… and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation.”

Prospect negotiator David Avery said: “The training environment in Dundee is what makes the airport one of the most complicated pieces of airspace in Scotland despite its low traffic figures.

“This is why Prospect are campaigning to keep the air traffic control facility onsite. So controllers are best able to manage this.”