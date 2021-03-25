No arrests made after major police operation in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police Scotland has confirmed no arrests were made after a planned operation in Kirkcaldy.

Officers swooped on Lismore Avenue on Wednesday morning and appeared to focus their attention on a block of flats in the street.

Officers in protective white suits spent hours scouring the property while a number of marked police vans were parked in the area.

However, police said this morning that nobody had been arrested following the operation.

“Following a police operation at an address in Lismore Avenue, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday March 24 no arrests were made,” said a spokesperson.