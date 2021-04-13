Scottish SPCA launch investigation after emaciated cat found at Fife beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a terminally ill cat was discovered in a very poor condition at a Fife beauty spot.

A member of the public found the cat unresponsive opposite Dunimarle Castle in Culross on April 11.

The female grey tortoiseshell cat was blind and very thin with overgrown nails.

On veterinary examination it was discovered she had end stage renal failure and the decision was made to put her to sleep on welfare grounds.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to track down the animal’s owner.

‘She would have been in considerable pain’

Scottish SPCA inspector, Mairi Wright, said: “We are appealing to the public for any information regarding how the cat came to be in this condition.

“It would have taken a considerable amount of time for the cat to become as thin as she was and for her nails to become as overgrown as they were.

“This would have caused her considerable pain and discomfort.

“As the cat was suffering from terminal kidney failure, it would appear that no veterinary treatment had been sought and we imagine she would have been suffering due to this.

“The cat was blind so if someone did abandon this cat then they would have caused her further suffering by leaving her outside on her own.

“If anyone has any information regarding this cat then please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”