Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend to join British and Irish Lions Tour this summer

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend described his appointment to Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions coaching team to tour South Africa as “truly humbling”.

Both Townsend and his defence coach Steve Tandy have been appointed by Gatland for the tour and for the pre-Tour test match against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

For Townsend, it’s another example of his playing and coaching careers dovetailing. He was the key playmaker during the Lions Tour of South Africa in 1997. He played in the victories in the first two tests of that tour before missing the third through injury.

Turned down offer to tour in 2017

Townsend will take the attack game brief, having previously turned down Gatland’s offer to tour with the Lions to New Zealand in 2017.

At that time Townsend had just been appointed Scotland coach and decided to stay on their first summer tour under his watch.

“To be involved as a player and now as a coach is truly humbling,” commented Townsend. “The Springboks are a formidable opponent on home turf. But looking at the talent in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, it is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to do something special.

“One of the great challenges of a Lions Tour is to bring together players from four different countries, in a short space of time, and create an attacking threat that will cause the opposition problems. It’s something I am already looking forward to.”

Tandy’s rapid career turnaround

Tandy’s involvement completes a rapid career turnaround for the Welshman. He was working with Australian Super Rugby teams when Townsend recruited him for Scotland at the beginning of 2020.

Under his guard, the Scottish defence has become statistically the best in the Six Nations for two seasons running.

“To take on the World Champions in their own backyard is a massive test and one I am really looking forward to being part of,” commented Tandy.

“There have been some brilliant Lions defence coaches in the past – Andy Farrell, Shaun Edwards and Phil Larder – so it’s a huge honour to be chosen.

“From a defence perspective we need to make sure we get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.

“I am sure Gregor and I will benefit greatly from this experience and gain valuable knowledge about the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup in two years’ time.”

Gatland’s fourth tour, third as head coach

Gatland will be on his fourth Lions Tour and is unbeaten in a test series since the last time the Lions were in South Africa in 2009. He has also brought in two other Welshmen – forwards coach Robin McBryde, currently with Leinster, and kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

Jenkins is also a veteran and hero of the 1997 tour as a player. He has been a member of the backroom staff on the last four tours.

“It’s a really strong group and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. I think we’ll all complement each other well in South Africa,” said Gatland.

“It’s important to have new voices and a fresh perspective. Gregor is doing an excellent job in charge of Scotland and is an outstanding coach. He also understands the challenges of touring South Africa as a player and what it takes to win there. I am extremely happy he will be part of the set-up.

“Steve has made Scotland’s defence one of the most organised in world rugby. He’s clearly an intelligent coach and someone I am very much looking forward to working with.

“Obviously Robin is someone who I know very well from our time together in Wales. He is an impressive and experienced coach who continues to have success with Leinster. I think he’ll be well suited to the Lions environment.

“We may look to bring in some extra resource, but this will be the core group for the time being.

‘Everything is going to look and feel a bit different’

“Touring South Africa is always a huge challenge. Clearly when the squad assembles everything is going to look and feel a bit different to previous tours.

“But having spoken to the coaches we’re determined to make it an enjoyable, memorable and ultimately successful experience for everyone.”

Scotland have no tour scheduled for the summer,but hope to arrange tests against Japan, Romania, Georgia and Spain. Assistant coaches John Dalziel and Mike Blair would likely take charge of the team for these matches.