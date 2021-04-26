Three cars smashed in Fife after driver careers into parked vehicles

A road traffic collision on Robertson Road in Dunfermline left three cars damaged on Sunday after a driver careered into parked vehicles.
Police were called to reports of the crash in the Fife town at around 6:20am on Sunday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said.
Pictures shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed a white Kia which had apparently crashed into parked vehicles at the side of the road.
Police said there were no reports of any injuries at the scene as a result of the early morning incident.
A number of police vehicles were seen in the area, with debris in the road after the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “We were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Robertson Road, Dunfermline around 6.20am on Sunday 25 April.
“Three parked cars were damaged in the incident and there were no reports of any injuries.”
