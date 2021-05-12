Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
Emergency crews attend Kirkcaldy crash involving pedestrian

By Alasdair Clark
May 12 2021, 4.47pm Updated: May 12 2021, 4.55pm
Police and ambulance crews have been called to a collision in Kirkcaldy, Fife, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the scene on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy at around 4pm, with ambulance crews also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at crash involving a car and a pedestrian which happened at 4pm on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Ambulance are on scene and enquiries are continuing.”

More to follow. 