Emergency crews attend Kirkcaldy crash involving pedestrian

Police and ambulance crews have been called to a collision in Kirkcaldy, Fife, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the scene on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy at around 4pm, with ambulance crews also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at crash involving a car and a pedestrian which happened at 4pm on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Ambulance are on scene and enquiries are continuing.”

More to follow.