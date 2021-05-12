Emergency crews attend Kirkcaldy crash involving pedestrian

Police and ambulance crews have been called to a collision in Kirkcaldy, Fife, involving a car and a pedestrian.
Officers were called to the scene on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy at around 4pm, with ambulance crews also in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at crash involving a car and a pedestrian which happened at 4pm on Fair Isle Road in Kirkcaldy.
“Ambulance are on scene and enquiries are continuing.”
More to follow.
