Remembering Robyn: Nine-year-old Fife girl walks 117-miles in memory of tragic cousin Robyn Knox

The young cousin of a three-year-old girl killed in a Fife road tragedy has walked the entire length of the kingdom’s coast in her memory.

Nine-year-old Kara McMillan walked the whole of the 117-mile coastal path, just months after little Robyn Knox died.

Robyn was struck by a car in Townhill, near Dunfermline, in August and died at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy shortly after.

Kara tackled the coastal path in manageable sections and dubbed her walks Rambles for Robyn.

She has raised almost £1,400 as a result of her efforts and plans to give the money to Robyn’s mum and dad, Danielle and Barry.

Thee couple are fundraising for a special room at the hospital for grieving parents.

The entire family was devastated by Robyn’s death last year.

The youngster from Cardenden was described by Danielle as “the most loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul with the biggest heart”.

Kara’s mum Adele said Kara and Robyn were very close.

“Robyn was the most amazing little girl who was loved and adored by all who were lucky enough to know her.

“Danielle used to babysit Kara and I babysat for Robyn.

“Kara loved Robyn and was obviously very upset when she died.

“She wanted to do something and knew Danielle and Barry were raising money anyway, so she wanted to help.”

‘Looked for a feather and thought of Robyn’

Kara, from Auchtertool, was not deterred by the length of the coastal path, which runs from Kincardine to Newburgh.

She started on February 28, doing three or four miles at a time and soon built up to 11 or 12-mile walks, finishing on June 4.

Adele and dad Gary walked with her, along with little sister Heidi and brother Zac.

“She definitely got better as we went on,” said Adele.

“Along each section Kara always looked for a feather and thought of Robyn.”

She added: “We spoke to Danielle beforehand and said we’re going to do that in memory of Robyn.

“Danielle thought it was amazing.”

Kara launched a JustGiving page and raised more than £1,000 in the first few days and is now up to more than £1,500.

The fundraising proved a huge incentive to Kara on days when she didn’t feel like walking.

“It inspired her to just get on with it,” said Adele.

“She averaged about two to three walks a week as a result.”

Remembering Robyn Knox

Danielle and Barry have raised thousands of pounds through the Remembering Robyn Facebook page.

They say losing their daughter was the worst experience of their lives and they want to help others who go through a similar “horrendous tragedy”.

They want to put something in place at the hospital for parents who lose children suddenly.

“We were treated with so much compassion and love by the nurses on the children’s ward that day and we want to do something in return for other families,” they said.