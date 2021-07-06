Covid: Second Kirkcaldy vaccine clinic to open after flooding at former M&S store

A second Covid vaccine clinic is to open in Kirkcaldy after water damage at the former M&S site forced the centre there to close this week.

Heavy rain over the weekend led to water damage at the former M&S store in the town’s High Street.

People with appointments on Monday and Tuesday were told they had been cancelled and were advised they could visit clinics in Dunfermline or Glenrothes.

NHS Fife has said the clinic is likely to remain closed until July 12, with a second Covid vaccine centre opened in Kirkcaldy as a result.

The health board said anyone with appointments at the former M&S site scheduled from this Wednesday onwards could now attend for their coronavirus jab at Templehall Community Centre.

The community centre will also offer a drop-in clinic for those who need their first dose or are awaiting their second.

NHS Fife said it had contacted the majority of those with vaccine appointments in Kirkcaldy scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, to advise them of the closure.

Those with appointments scheduled on Tuesday were told they could attend Argos at the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes or Carneigie Conference Centre in Dunfermline which are both open until 8pm.

With remedial repairs underway at the M&S mass vaccination centre, NHS Fife said it hoped they would be able to reopen the venue on Monday, July 12.

Repairs underway

“Remedial repairs are currently underway, with the venue expected to re-open on Monday July 12,” a spokesperson said.

“We want to thank M&S for their ongoing support, both in providing the venue free of charge and for actioning the necessary repairs as quickly as they have.

“Drop-in clinics are available across Fife this week with no appointment necessary.

“To find dates, times, and locations of drop-in clinics, visit www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics”