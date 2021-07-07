Agency nurse plea from NHS Fife as medics brace for increasing Covid cases

Health chiefs in Fife have urged agency nurses to come forward for work as staff face increasing pressure due to Covid.

NHS Fife said agency nurses and nursing auxiliaries are now much needed as services come under pressure.

It comes after the health board asked locals across the Kingdom to do their part to combat the impact of rising cases.

They said there had been an increased demand across Fife after Scotland saw record numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Just over 300 new cases of the virus were reported in Fife on Wednesday, with the region recording a seven day case rate of 469.8 per 100,000 people.

Comparing the situation to previous waves of infection, an NHS Fife spokesperson said: “What is different this time is we currently have more emergency surgical and medical patient admissions than during the previous waves.”

Addressing bank staff, they added: “All our health and care services are under increasing strain from this demand.

“This is also compounded with a number of staff self-isolating, which is adding to the challenge.

“Many clinical areas across Fife need support now – and we are asking our bank staff – registrants and nursing Auxiliaries to step forward.

“We would like to see all the staff with a bank contract to be working and helping us to continue to deliver safe, patient centred care during this challenging time.

“There are also opportunities for fixed term contracts within many wards, so please discuss these with the lead nurses in your area.”

NHS Fife said previously it had already begun operating extra Covid wards amid the increase in cases.

Health services under ‘increasing demand’

Currently, 12 people are in hospital due to coronavirus in Fife, but medical director Dr Chris McKenna said this is expected to rise.

Dr McKenna added: “As part of our plans, we are operating our surge wards at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to provide additional capacity at this time as well as additional capacity at Queen Margaret Hospital (Dunfermline).

“Our GPs are also very busy, seeing an increase in those who are feeling very unwell with the virus and a proportion of these do require hospital admission.”

“All of our health and care services are under increasing strain from this demand.

NHS Fife staff self isolating

“We also have a number of staff self-isolating, which is adding to the challenge.

“All steps are being taken to manage patients as safely as possible within Fife’s health care services; however, we also need the public to play their part.”