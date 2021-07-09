Four fire crews tackle blaze at Glenrothes industrial estate

Firefighters spent two hours tackling what has been described as a “major” blaze in Glenrothes.

The fire broke out at a derelict building at the town’s Eastfield Industrial Estate.

It is not yet known if the fire is suspicious or if there will be a police investigation.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6.20pm on Friday we received reports of a fire in a building at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances. The last appliance left the scene at 8.19pm.”

She confirmed the fire took place in a derelict building situated between Allson wholesalers and the site of semiconductor manufacturer Semefab.

She also confirmed there are no casualties and no one had to be evacuated.

Two appliances from Glenrothes attended along with one from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two main jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Thick black smoke

One onlooker, speaking before fire crews left the scene, said thick black smoke was belching into the sky.

The eyewitness, who asked not to be named, added: “Emergency crews are on scene and this looks to be a fairly major blaze.

“Let’s hope no one is injured.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 8.40pm to attend Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, following reports of a building on fire.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended and emergency services remain at the scene, with enquiries ongoing.”