Work ongoing to restore water supply to thousands in Glenrothes area

Thousands of people in Fife were left without water on Tuesday due to a burst water main.

Scottish Water have said they are working to restore supplies after more than 2000 properties were affected.

The burst affected homes in parts of Glenrothes, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss areas.

Loss of water supply

The affected areas suffered a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water following the burst on a 10 inch main in Sappi Road area.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “The burst happened while work was being carried out in the area by contractors for a third party not connected to Scottish Water.

“Engineers are on-site working to restore normal water supplies and repair the burst as quickly as possible.”

Apologies

He added: “We apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

He said that when normal water supplies are restored might depend on the location of affected properties on the Scottish Water network.

The spokesman added: “If the water is cloudy on the restoration of normal supplies, which can happen after a burst and disruption, affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.”