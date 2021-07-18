Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife farm business is going wild to help tackle biodiversity crisis

By Aileen Robertson
July 18 2021, 7.00am
biodiversity
Anna Lornie.

A Fife farm business is letting its fields go wild to boost local biodiversity.

Tarhill Farm near Kinross, which is home to Scottish Lavender Oils, is run by Rory Irwin and his father Graham.

Since moving to the site six years ago, they have made efforts to ‘rewild’.

A dried up former fish lagoon has been transformed into a wildlife rich lochan.

Rory Irwin at Tarhill’s lochan.

And they have let large swathes of land become overgrown.

Bug surveys

But they plan to do more to encourage wildlife and this summer they are being assisted by St Andrews biology student Anna Lornie.

Anna, 21, who is surveying the plants, bees, butterflies, and other bugs at Tarhill, is advising them on ways to boost biodiversity even further.

She said: “It’s quite grass dominated. So I’m going to be looking at ways to suggest how they can diversify more — maybe make it more wildflower dominated.

“That way we could encourage more species and also make it look nicer for the public coming in.

“It’s looking at the best way to maximise local biodiversity.”

Anna Lornie checking a ‘bug trap’.

Anna added: “We’re in an ecological crisis. We need to be thinking about ways that we can help what we have left.”

“People love it as well.”

Purple reign

The land at Tarhill Farm hosts traditional crops including barley and peas.

However, its lavender fields are its most popular feature.

The blooms provide the raw materials for essential oils and soap sold at the farm. In addition, the photogenic purple plants are also a draw for visitors armed with cameras.

Rory Irwin harvesting lavender.

Rory said they had not received any grants towards their rewilding projects.

But he said if there were more financial incentives to rewild areas of farmland, more farmers might take a similar approach to help biodiversity.

Incentives needed for farmers to ‘adapt’

“My key view is that we shouldn’t disparage conventional farming. They do operate on very tight margins and I’m not here to tell them how to do it,” he said.

“Scottish farmers are some of the best in the world and care about the environment.

“The grant system is going to be the thing that changes it.

“You can’t attribute blame to the farmers. It’s really government policy that has to help and encourage them to adapt.”

Rewilding has brought ‘enormous change’

Oxford graduate Rory, 25, studied law. However a career as a lawyer did not appeal to him and he followed his father’s footsteps into farming.

He said they had taken two different approaches to rewilding at Tarhill.

“One is to just leave something — just leave the ground to become overgrown and not cultivate it,” he said.

“We haven’t cultivated to the margins of the field.

“The other one is a more hands-on approach. That’s where the lochan comes in.”

biodiversity
A damselfly at the lochan.

“That was an old industrial site — concrete everywhere. We came in and turned it into a lochan and purposely reflooded it.

“There’s been enormous change. If you just look at typical arable farm scenery and compare it to what we see here, it’s just totally different.”

Deer welcome

Rory says there is not much need for deer fences at Tarhill, and welcomes visiting ungulates.

“As for the wildlife, we have a lot of brown hare running around.

“We have a no blood sport policy and there are lots of roe deer. They don’t cause us any trouble with these crops.

“They do eat the saplings. If you’ve been watching a sapling for four years, you sort of get to know it in a way. If you come back in the morning and a deer has eaten it, you think that’s just how nature works.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]