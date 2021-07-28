Police called to Buckhaven flats as residents protest over alleged sex offender arrival

Police were called to a block of flats in Fife on Wednesday as residents protested against a known sex offender allegedly being moved into the area.

A group of around 50 people gathered at Randolph Court in Buckhaven shortly before 7pm.

The gathering followed information posted on social media by a group that search for suspected or known sex offenders.

Some of those present shouted and chants of “get him out” could be heard.

Two placards were also placed on the ground outside the flats.

One read “protect our children” while another said “Buckhaven says no to paedophiles”.

An eyewitness said: “There were a lot of people that were chanting and shouting then two police vans arrived.

“A third police vehicle then turned up a short time later but it all passed off without any trouble.”

The demonstration continued for around an 90 minutes as police officers kept watchful eye proceedings before residents dispersed.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday, July 28, police were called to a report of a large group of people gathered outside a property in Randolph Court, Buckhaven.

“Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.”