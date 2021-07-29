Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fresh plans submitted to transform prominent Inverkeithing hotel

By Neil Henderson
July 29 2021, 12.00pm
A fresh planning application to cover the lapsed redevelopment of Inverkeithing's historic Queens Hotel, have been submitted.
Fresh plans to transform one of Inverkeithing’s most prominent landmarks have been unveiled.

It is the latest in a string of unsuccessful proposals to convert the Queens Hotel in Church Street into flats and retail units.

Plans were twice rejected by Fife Council planners in 2008 and 2014 before being resubmitted in 2015 and finally approved in 2018.

Victorian façade to be retained

However, despite planners agreeing to extend the lapsed consent until September 2021 due to Covid-19, a fresh proposal has now been lodged.

The redevelopment will see the Queens Hotel’s notable façade retained.

Internally however, it will be converted into five flats, with two shops or offices on the ground floor.

Extensive redevelopment

The rear of the hotel will  be knocked down and replaced by a three-storey terrace of 11 flats and associated car parking.

Meanwhile the neighbouring building at 2-6 Church Street will also be demolished to be replaced by two shops with six flats above.

Planners originally gave the go ahead subject to conditions, saying the “respectful” contemporary and traditional design of the development will have a “positive contribution to the immediate historical surroundings”.

The Queens Hotel was granted C-listed status in 2004.

It is also one of the few high Victorian facades to have been retained in the town.

Town centre restoration

The new application comes as major restoration work affecting Inverkeithing’s historic town centre gets underway.

The immediate area around the Civic Centre on Queen Street, which forms part of the setting for the historic Friary building, is being upgraded thanks to £200,000 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

The work compliments a wider Inverkeithing Heritage Regeneration project which also includes major improvements to the High Street and central conservation area.

A £475,000 restoration of the historic category A-listed Town House is also to take place.

The at-risk historic landmark is set to be given a new lease of life and will include the creation of a community hub.

In an initiative thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland, stone for the project will be supplied entirely from Scottish quarries.

