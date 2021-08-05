‘Second time lucky’: Vigilante protests broken up outside Fife house

Two protests organised by a vigilante group outside a house in Fife have been broken up by police.

The group was dispersed after a gathering outside an address on Factory Road in Cowdenbeath on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those involved said before Wednesday’s gathering that it would be “second time lucky”.

It was claimed the protest, organised by a group calling itself Fife Parents Against Predators, was sparked by the release of a man from prison into the area.

Group spoken to by police

No arrested were made and the group were moved on without any issues, police have confirmed.

It follows similar incidents in Fife recently.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a small gathering of people outside a house on Factory Road, Cowdenbeath, around 7.05pm on Tuesday August 3.

“The group were spoken to by officers and dispersed without any issues.”

The force confirmed similar action was taken on Wednesday.