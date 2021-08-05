Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Second time lucky’: Vigilante protests broken up outside Fife house

By Alasdair Clark
August 5 2021, 12.57pm Updated: August 5 2021, 12.59pm
The group was spoken to by officers.
Two protests organised by a vigilante group outside a house in Fife have been broken up by police.

The group was dispersed after a gathering outside an address on Factory Road in Cowdenbeath on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those involved said before Wednesday’s gathering that it would be “second time lucky”.

It was claimed the protest, organised by a group calling itself Fife Parents Against Predators, was sparked by the release of a man from prison into the area.

Group spoken to by police

No arrested were made and the group were moved on without any issues, police have confirmed.

It follows similar incidents in Fife recently.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a small gathering of people outside a house on Factory Road, Cowdenbeath, around 7.05pm on Tuesday August 3.

“The group were spoken to by officers and dispersed without any issues.”

The force confirmed similar action was taken on Wednesday.

