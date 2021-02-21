Golf courses and green areas submerged as floods hit Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The North Inch in Perth has been covered in water after the River Tay burst its banks following flood warnings from Sepa.

Large sections of the Fair City park were under water by early afternoon with the golf course and cycle paths badly affected.

In some places the flood waters were so deep along North Inch ducks could be seen swimming past the top of sign posts along the green areas bike route while the top of flags from the golf course were barely visible above the water.

Sepa issued a fresh flood warning on Sunday morning due to high water levels in the River Tay and River Earn caused by rainfall and snowmelt.

The River Tummel in Pitlochry and River Isla at Coupar Angus were also at risk of flooding.

Roads Aberfeldy were also submerged after the river burst its banks in Highland Perthshire.

Witness described the B846 as “almost closed” due too flooding but said motorists ignored signs and ploughed through the flood waters in an effort to reach the town.

Fairways and greens at Aberfedly Golf Course also disappeared from view as the forewarned flood warnings came into effect.

Residents around the North Inch and North Muirton were warned by Sepa that they could be badly affected by the rising water levels with basement flats and businesses most at risk.

A Sepa spokesperson said: “A flood warning has been issued for basement properties from North Inch to Friarton Bridge.

“The Perth Flood Prevention Scheme is being activated.

“There is a risk to basement properties from water ingress whilst the river remains high.

“There may also be local surface water runoff and drainage issues.

“Businesses with basement properties are advised to check for water ingress and surface water issues.”

With the warnings in place Perth and Kinross Council closed the floodgates in Perth on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for local authority said: “Due to high levels of water in the River Tay, Perth and Kinross Council is closing flood gates adjacent to the river in the Harbour, Shore Road, Tay Street, North Inch and North Muirton area of Perth as a precaution.