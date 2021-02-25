Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Workplaces overhauled after damning safety inspection at coronavirus-hit Perthshire depot

by Jamie Buchan
February 25 2021, 8.13am Updated: February 25 2021, 2.30pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaFriends line the street for binman Scott Hunter's funeral procession
Friends line the street for binman Scott Hunter's funeral procession

Safety measures at recycling depots across Perth and Kinross have been overhauled after a shock report revealed a catalogue of Covid-19 breaches.

Council bosses were last month rapped by the Health and Safety Executive, following an inspection of a waste centre at Crieff during a tragic outbreak.

The spot-check took place just days after binman Scott Hunter died following an 18-day battle with the virus at Ninewells Hospital.

