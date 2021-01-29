Bin lorry motorcade as Perthshire towns bid farewell to Scott Hunter following Covid-19 battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cortege of bin lorries drove through western Perthshire on Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to popular local refuse collector Scott Hunter.

The much-loved binman from Auchterarder was laid to rest on Thursday, after losing his battle with coronavirus on January 18.

The grandad had endured an 18 day stay in intensive care at Ninewells Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Refuse collector Scott, whose family runs the well-known Pretoria Bar in Crieff, had worked for Perth and Kinross Council for almost 30 years.

A temporary mural of Scott has already been painted on the wall of David Comrie and Son Butchers in the Strathearn town.

Scott’s family described him as “the best dad and papa” and said that he “loved his job”.

Ahead of a private family funeral on Thursday, his colleagues paid tribute to their popular co-worker by taking part in a motorcade from where he lived to where he worked.

A convoy of bin lorries left Auchterarder shortly before noon on Thursday heading towards Crieff, where Scott worked at the North Forr depot.

The cortege travelled from High Street to High Street and eventually stopped outside The Pretoria.

Local residents lined the streets to form a guard of honour as the vehicles passed.

The depot was temporarily closed to allow refuse crews to join in the tribute.

‘A much-loved colleague and friend’

A council spokesperson said: “The North Forr Depot in Crieff, including the recycling centre, will be closed between 12.30 and 1.30pm on Thursday to allow staff to pay their respects to Scott Hunter, who sadly passed away last week after contracting coronavirus.

“Scott, who was 52 and a grandfather of two, was a much loved colleague and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

“He had worked at North Forr for 27 years. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Bin collections on Thursday may also be affected. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.”

Concerns were raised about the provision of PPE at the Crieff recycling base where Scott worked, however council bosses say they are “confident” that their safety measures are sufficient.

The Courier understands Kelty-born Mr Hunter had been using equipment provided by his wife’s cleaning company while working as a binman.