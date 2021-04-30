First for Kinross Beaver who bagged 36 badges in lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Kinross Beaver Scout used lockdown to earn 36 badges, one of the thousands who collectively volunteered some 450,000 hours since March 2020.

Scouts Scotland have shared Finn’s story to highlight the organisation’s work during the coronavirus pandemic, which they say proves they are ‘never more needed’.

As well as 12,000 online meetings, Scouts across the country have earned 144,000 badges.

With large gatherings called off, Scouts Scotland organised a national camp, with 2,000 people camping out at home.

Eight-year-old Finn McLean, from Kinross, is believed to be the only Beaver in Scotland to achieve his full set of badges in lockdown.

Since March 2020 he has learned a host of new skills, achieving 36 of his badges in lockdown.

Speaking about his achievement, Finn said he particularly enjoyed hiking up Benarty Hill in Fife.

Finn said: “I don’t have a favourite badge, I like them all. I liked when we did the hike badge because all the Beavers went up Benarty Hill together, we could touch the clouds when we got to the top.

“I also liked doing my photographer badge during lockdown, I took some cool photos.

“Beavers is awesome.

“I like learning new things, getting badges, and seeing my friends. Going to Fordell Firs was really cool.”

Finn’s Vicki mum said the activities gave him something to do when life was turned upside down for young people with lockdown.

She said: “We are really proud of Finn’s achievements at Beavers. The last year has been tough on young people not getting to see their friends as much.

“Being able to be involved in the group gave him something fun to do online and working on his badges during lockdown helped to motivate him.

“We are so grateful to the volunteers for everything they’ve done.”

Hundreds of groups across Scotland held camps at home including the 112th Lanarkshire Group who had a family camp at home on the 27th of March 2021 with more than 50 families taking part. The group led activities like making armpit fudge and a scavenger hunt to help the young people learn new skills.

Andrew Sharkey Chief Commissioner of Scouts Scotland said: “These figures are incredible and show just how important groups like the Scouts are for young people.

“I’m so proud of everything that our volunteers and young people have achieved over the last year.

“As we gradually move back to face-to-face meetings outdoor these achievements will continue to grow, we would love to welcome some new volunteers so we can continue to help young people develop the skills they need to succeed in life.”